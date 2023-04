videoDetails

Violent clash witness in the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the occasion of Ramadan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Violent clashes were witnessed in the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the occasion of Ramadan. There was a lot of uproar here. It is reported that the police have chased away the people creating ruckus.