VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Man Bites Cop's Finger During Helmet Check Sparks Internet

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
The video captures a heated confrontation between Syed Shafi and a traffic cop after being stopped for a helmet violation. In a surprising turn, Shafi bites the cop's finger while attempting to snatch his scooty keys, adding a bizarre twist to the encounter.

