Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Car Stuck Between Trees on Hill Slope, Netizens Share Amusing Reactions

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A viral video showcases a car hilariously stuck between trees on a hill slope, prompting netizens to share amusing reactions. Despite the precarious situation, some find humor in the unconventional parking spot. Watch as internet users engage in light-hearted banter about how the car ended up in such an unusual predicament.

All Videos

Viral Video: Heartwarming Moment As Cute Kid Makes Sandwich For Elderly Man, Crossed 5.5 Million Views
Play Icon00:56
Viral Video: Heartwarming Moment As Cute Kid Makes Sandwich For Elderly Man, Crossed 5.5 Million Views
West Bengal: Suspected Bombs Neutralized in Siliguri - Watch
Play Icon00:50
West Bengal: Suspected Bombs Neutralized in Siliguri - Watch
Sanjay Singh Bail Update: AAP's Sanjay Singh Gets Bail From SC
Play Icon00:26
Sanjay Singh Bail Update: AAP's Sanjay Singh Gets Bail From SC
Badhir News: AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon05:07
Badhir News: AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon00:59
"Modi Born to Work, Not to Enjoy": PM Modi's Rally Remark

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Heartwarming Moment As Cute Kid Makes Sandwich For Elderly Man, Crossed 5.5 Million Views
play icon0:56
Viral Video: Heartwarming Moment As Cute Kid Makes Sandwich For Elderly Man, Crossed 5.5 Million Views
West Bengal: Suspected Bombs Neutralized in Siliguri - Watch
play icon0:50
West Bengal: Suspected Bombs Neutralized in Siliguri - Watch
Sanjay Singh Bail Update: AAP's Sanjay Singh Gets Bail From SC
play icon0:26
Sanjay Singh Bail Update: AAP's Sanjay Singh Gets Bail From SC
Badhir News: AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal
play icon5:7
Badhir News: AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal
play icon0:59
"Modi Born to Work, Not to Enjoy": PM Modi's Rally Remark