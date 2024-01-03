trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705667
VIRAL VIDEO: Chaos at Ujjain Station as Passengers Enter Train Through Windows Due to Overcrowding

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
A compelling video from Ujjain Junction Railway Station has taken the internet by storm, rapidly spreading across Instagram and other social media platforms. The footage captures an overwhelming crowd at the station, where passengers are seen desperately attempting to board a train using any means possible. The chaotic scene unfolds with some individuals resorting to entering train coaches through windows, highlighting the sense of urgency and distress among the travelers.

