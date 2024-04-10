Advertisement
Viral Video: Chaos Ensues As Jr NTR Nearly Falls Amid Fan Pushes At 'Tillu Square' Event

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Witness the chaos unfold in this viral video as Jr NTR nearly falls amidst fan pushes at the 'Tillu Square' event. This startling footage has sparked discussions on crowd management and celebrity safety at public gatherings. Viewers express their concerns and call for improved event organization to prevent such incidents in the future.

