VIRAL VIDEO: Chhattisgarh Govt School Teacher's Alarming Liquor Consumption Sparks Controversy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Witness the shocking footage as a Chhattisgarh government school teacher, blatantly ignoring the camera, students, and staff members, continues to pour a glass of liquor for himself after arriving at school.

