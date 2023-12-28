trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703632
VIRAL VIDEO : Children Spotted Sleeping on Roof of Moving SUV Raises Concerns for Child Safety

Dec 28, 2023
Goa, renowned as India's party capital, faces a concerning situation as a viral video shocks netizens. In the footage, a man is seen driving an SUV on Parra Coconut Tree road in Goa with two kids sleeping on the roof. The video has sparked widespread alarm, prompting social media users to express their worries about child safety. The recording captures a concerned individual confronting the driver, who offers unclear explanations.

