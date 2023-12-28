trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703597
VIRAL VIDEO : Complaint Lodged Against Ranbir Kapoor Regarding Viral Christmas Lunch Video

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
A recent Christmas celebration video featuring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his wife, Alia Bhatt, has stirred controversy in Mumbai. The video, which captures the couple participating in the Christmas flambé tradition, has led to a complaint accusing them of "hurting religious sentiments." The footage shows Ranbir Kapoor briefly setting a pudding aflame, a common practice during Christmas festivities. The complaint has raised concerns about cultural sensitivity, prompting authorities to look into the matter. The incident highlights the ongoing dialogue about the intersection of cultural traditions and public perception in the entertainment industry.

