VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Customs Reacts To Kashmiri Journalist's Bag Checking Clip, Emphasizing Equality Under the Law

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
After a Kashmiri journalist's viral video on bag checking at IGI airport, Delhi Customs asserts routine scanning for international passengers, emphasizing equality under the law. The response follows Yana Mir's claim of 'rude' treatment by immigration officers.

