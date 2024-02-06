trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718218
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Police Probes Firing Incident During Ghazipur Procession, Sparking Public Concern

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
A video capturing gunfire during a procession in Ghadoli Village, Ghazipur, Delhi, has gone viral, triggering heightened public concern. The Delhi Police is actively investigating the incident, and updates on this developing situation will be provided as the authorities work to address and clarify the circumstances surrounding the firing incident.

