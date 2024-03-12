NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Spreads Joy In Mumbai, Visits School for Quality Time With Kids, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran brightens spirits as he pays a visit to a school in Mumbai, spending quality time with the children. Watch the full video for heartwarming moments from his visit.

