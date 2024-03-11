NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Emotional Reunion Of Childhood Friends Separated By India-Pakistan Partition, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Watch heartwarming reunion of childhood friends, once separated by the India-Pakistan Partition, in this truly touching VIRAL VIDEO. Their emotional rediscovery has captured the hearts of viewers, resonating with the enduring bonds that transcend time and borders.

