NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Fearless Girl's Dangerous Scooter Driving Sparks Road Safety Debate

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us
This video shared by @gharkekalesh on Twitter showcases reckless scooter driving, stirring a debate on road safety. Witness the dangerous behavior captured in this footage, prompting discussions on responsible driving practices and the importance of adhering to traffic regulations. Watch the viral video as concerns about road safety are brought to the forefront.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Incident Sparks Online Debate As Women Caught Stealing Money Live
Play Icon01:09
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Incident Sparks Online Debate As Women Caught Stealing Money Live
Tamil Nadu: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss Joins NDA For Change
Play Icon01:25
Tamil Nadu: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss Joins NDA For Change
Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon09:19
Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC
Play Icon00:52
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC
Congress to hold meeting over Election Manifesto
Play Icon01:04
Congress to hold meeting over Election Manifesto

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Incident Sparks Online Debate As Women Caught Stealing Money Live
play icon1:9
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Incident Sparks Online Debate As Women Caught Stealing Money Live
Tamil Nadu: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss Joins NDA For Change
play icon1:25
Tamil Nadu: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss Joins NDA For Change
Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections
play icon9:19
Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC
play icon0:52
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC
Congress to hold meeting over Election Manifesto
play icon1:4
Congress to hold meeting over Election Manifesto