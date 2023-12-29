trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704137
VIRAL VIDEO : Fight Breaks Out Among Members at Shamli Municipal Meeting

Dec 29, 2023
the municipal council meeting in Shamli turned chaotic as members resorted to exchanging blows with each other. The scene quickly escalated into a physical altercation, characterized by punches and kicks being thrown, and even the unconventional use of tables as makeshift shields. The disarray reached an unusual climax when one member was observed climbing onto a chair, making an audacious attempt to jump onto another member.

