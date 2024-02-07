trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718701
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Food Blogger Exposes Unhygienic Practices in Kanpur Bread Making Factory

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Follow Us
A video posted by a food blogger has ignited a firestorm on the internet, shedding light on questionable hygiene practices in a Kanpur bread-making factory. Watch as the blogger unravels the behind-the-scenes reality, sparking widespread discussions on food safety.

All Videos

Chandra Babu Naidu may join NDA
Play Icon04:44
Chandra Babu Naidu may join NDA
Attempt to break into the security of Home Ministry
Play Icon02:20
Attempt to break into the security of Home Ministry
Delhi Police on alert regarding riots before Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon00:35
Delhi Police on alert regarding riots before Lok Sabha elections
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Starting from Raebareli
Play Icon00:29
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Starting from Raebareli
Dimple Yadav on RLD: Addressing Rumors, Affirming Support for Farmers
Play Icon00:57
Dimple Yadav on RLD: Addressing Rumors, Affirming Support for Farmers

Trending Videos

Chandra Babu Naidu may join NDA
play icon4:44
Chandra Babu Naidu may join NDA
Attempt to break into the security of Home Ministry
play icon2:20
Attempt to break into the security of Home Ministry
Delhi Police on alert regarding riots before Lok Sabha elections
play icon0:35
Delhi Police on alert regarding riots before Lok Sabha elections
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Starting from Raebareli
play icon0:29
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Starting from Raebareli
Dimple Yadav on RLD: Addressing Rumors, Affirming Support for Farmers
play icon0:57
Dimple Yadav on RLD: Addressing Rumors, Affirming Support for Farmers