VIRAL VIDEO: Foreign Traveler Tries Chicken Biryani On A 30-Hour Indian Train Journey For Rs 130

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Explore the buzz on Instagram as Daniel Pinto, a foreign traveler, takes on a 30-hour train ride sampling chicken biryani from an Indian Railway catering service. His video, showcasing the dish priced at Rs 130 (about 1.5 euros), is gaining attention for its unique journey.

