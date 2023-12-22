trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701715
VIRAL VIDEO : Guests at Wedding Engage in a Brawl Over Missing Paneer in Matar Paneer, Throwing Chairs

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
At a recent wedding, things got crazy when there was no paneer in the matar paneer dish. Guests from the groom's and bride's sides ended up in a brawl, throwing chairs and causing a scene. A video of the chaos went viral with over 177k views and 1.3k likes. People online found it funny, with someone joking about a "World War 3 for paneer

