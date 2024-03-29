Advertisement
Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
A viral video, originally shared by @Deadlykalesh on Twitter and reposted by @Gharkekalesh, captures an Indian delivery worker in Brampton, Canada, being harassed by a customer seeking to create content for TikTok. The disturbing footage has garnered widespread attention online, drawing outrage over the mistreatment of service workers.

