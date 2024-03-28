Advertisement
Viral Video: Kevin Pietersen Chuckles At Starbucks' Amusing 'Naamkarann' For 'Cabin' In India

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
In this viral video, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen is seen laughing at Starbucks' amusing 'Naamkarann' (naming) for the 'Cabin' in India. The lighthearted moment captures Pietersen's amusement at the creative naming, providing viewers with a dose of entertainment and spreading laughter across social media platforms.

