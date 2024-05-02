Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Man's Cute Gesture Towards Thirsty Camel In Desert Wins Internet's Affection

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 02, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A tired camel is shown in the video sitting by the side of the road, obviously showing indications of great fatigue and thirst. The driver acts without delay after observing the animal's horrible situation. Having a bottle of water with him, he walks up to the parched animal then slowly open its mouth to let it sip and get its thirst satisfied. The heartbreaking video has gained a lot of attention very quickly, garnering over 153the variable k views and 6900 likes. Online users showered the comments area with congratulations for the driver's kind deed, recognizing his part in saving the animal's life.

All Videos

Heartwrenching! 6-Yr-Old Son Dies After Father Forces Him To Run On Treadmill For Being 'Too Fat'
Play Icon01:27
Heartwrenching! 6-Yr-Old Son Dies After Father Forces Him To Run On Treadmill For Being 'Too Fat'
Viral Video: Elderly Man's Sweet Gesture On Flight Will Melt Your Heart
Play Icon00:46
Viral Video: Elderly Man's Sweet Gesture On Flight Will Melt Your Heart
Viral Video: Street Fight Between Two School Girls Goes Viral, Shocking Netizens
Play Icon01:59
Viral Video: Street Fight Between Two School Girls Goes Viral, Shocking Netizens
Viral Video: Men Turn Car Into Mobile Swimming Pool, Leaving Internet Impressed
Play Icon00:41
Viral Video: Men Turn Car Into Mobile Swimming Pool, Leaving Internet Impressed
Viral Video: Girl's Sizzling Dance To Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ Burns Internet
Play Icon00:25
Viral Video: Girl's Sizzling Dance To Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ Burns Internet

Trending Videos

Heartwrenching! 6-Yr-Old Son Dies After Father Forces Him To Run On Treadmill For Being 'Too Fat'
play icon1:27
Heartwrenching! 6-Yr-Old Son Dies After Father Forces Him To Run On Treadmill For Being 'Too Fat'
Viral Video: Elderly Man's Sweet Gesture On Flight Will Melt Your Heart
play icon0:46
Viral Video: Elderly Man's Sweet Gesture On Flight Will Melt Your Heart
Viral Video: Street Fight Between Two School Girls Goes Viral, Shocking Netizens
play icon1:59
Viral Video: Street Fight Between Two School Girls Goes Viral, Shocking Netizens
Viral Video: Men Turn Car Into Mobile Swimming Pool, Leaving Internet Impressed
play icon0:41
Viral Video: Men Turn Car Into Mobile Swimming Pool, Leaving Internet Impressed
Viral Video: Girl's Sizzling Dance To Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ Burns Internet
play icon0:25
Viral Video: Girl's Sizzling Dance To Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ Burns Internet