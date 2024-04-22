Advertisement
Viral Video: Mona Lisa Sings In Microsoft's Latest Innovation AI App, Internet Amazed

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Discover the internet's latest craze: Microsoft's AI app gives the Mona Lisa a voice! In this viral sensation, watch as the iconic painting serenades viewers with a captivating melody. Join the global conversation as users express their amazement at this unexpected fusion of art and innovation. It's a heartwarming moment that's taking the online world by storm. Video Credits: Twitter

