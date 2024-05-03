Advertisement
Viral Video: Monkeys Beat The Heat With A Pool Party - Must Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 03, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Join the internet's newest viral phenomenon as monkeys in Mumbai use a splash to beat the heat! This amusing video, which was posted by Mumbai the month of March on their X (formerly Twitter) page, shows monkeys having a great time during a pool party in a residential complex in Borivali. Observe how these primates steal the show as they joyfully dive and bounce between pools that are connected. These monkeys show that party creatures aren't just humans, so don't pass over this season of fun.

