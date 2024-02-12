trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720530
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Mosquito 'Tornado' Created by Swarm Shocks Pune Residents

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us
A video capturing a 'mosquito tornado' over riverbanks near Keshavnagar, Kharadi, has gone viral. Shared by Being Pune Official, the footage shocked many viewers, with some describing it as 'dangerous' due to the unusual phenomenon of a large swarm of mosquitoes forming a tornado-like shape over the river.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Model Turns Heads in London with Her 'Lehenga' On A Train
Play Icon00:32
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Model Turns Heads in London with Her 'Lehenga' On A Train
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Slaps Man at Restaurant, No Apologies Offered
Play Icon00:36
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Slaps Man at Restaurant, No Apologies Offered
Jammu Kashmir Fire: Three Children Lose Lives in Ukhral Block
Play Icon00:57
Jammu Kashmir Fire: Three Children Lose Lives in Ukhral Block
Horrific collision between bus and car in Mathura Yamuna Expressway
Play Icon00:38
Horrific collision between bus and car in Mathura Yamuna Expressway
VIRAL VIDEO: Aditya Narayan Snatches and Throws Fan's Phone Into Crowd, Igniting Public Debate
Play Icon00:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Aditya Narayan Snatches and Throws Fan's Phone Into Crowd, Igniting Public Debate

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Model Turns Heads in London with Her 'Lehenga' On A Train
play icon0:32
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Model Turns Heads in London with Her 'Lehenga' On A Train
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Slaps Man at Restaurant, No Apologies Offered
play icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Slaps Man at Restaurant, No Apologies Offered
Jammu Kashmir Fire: Three Children Lose Lives in Ukhral Block
play icon0:57
Jammu Kashmir Fire: Three Children Lose Lives in Ukhral Block
Horrific collision between bus and car in Mathura Yamuna Expressway
play icon0:38
Horrific collision between bus and car in Mathura Yamuna Expressway
VIRAL VIDEO: Aditya Narayan Snatches and Throws Fan's Phone Into Crowd, Igniting Public Debate
play icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Aditya Narayan Snatches and Throws Fan's Phone Into Crowd, Igniting Public Debate