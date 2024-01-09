trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707712
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Police Responds to Footage Showing Biker Hit by Speeding Car

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
In a recently surfaced video online, an incident in Mumbai highlights road safety concerns. The footage captures a collision between a biker and a car at a traffic signal. The motorcyclist, traveling in the wrong direction, attempts a turn, assuming oncoming traffic would stop. However, a speeding car continues through the signal, resulting in a collision that sends both the rider and the motorcycle skidding on the road. The incident underscores the significance of adhering to traffic rules for overall road safety.

VIRAL VIDEO: How-to Guide by Influencer - Playful Tips on Getting Your Bills Covered, Featuring a Surprise Twist with a Random Guy
VIRAL VIDEO: How-to Guide by Influencer - Playful Tips on Getting Your Bills Covered, Featuring a Surprise Twist with a Random Guy
VIRAL VIDEO : 2023's Smash Hits Unite: Chaleya to Jamal Kudu in the Ultimate Mashup
VIRAL VIDEO : 2023's Smash Hits Unite: Chaleya to Jamal Kudu in the Ultimate Mashup
UP ATS foils big conspiracy of ISIS Module in AMU
UP ATS foils big conspiracy of ISIS Module in AMU
Opposition Alliance Party I.N.D.I.A. is going to hold crucial meet today
Opposition Alliance Party I.N.D.I.A. is going to hold crucial meet today
VIRAL VIDEO: Frosty's Moves Steal the Show at Disneyland, Dancing to Flo Rida's 'Low
VIRAL VIDEO: Frosty's Moves Steal the Show at Disneyland, Dancing to Flo Rida's 'Low

