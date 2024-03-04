trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727348
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Traffic Cop's Wrong-Side Drive Sparks Controversy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
A viral video from Mumbai highlights a traffic cop breaking road rules by driving on the wrong side of the Bandra flyover near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bandra Police Traffic Division, has sparked discussions on social media.

