VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
The stunning moment as a small asteroid entered Earth's atmosphere, creating a captivating glow in the sky over eastern Germany. Videos shared on social media captured the asteroid's descent, marking the 8th time an asteroid was discovered before hitting Earth.

