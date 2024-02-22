trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723838
VIRAL VIDEO: Overcrowded UP Train Sparks Online Concern As Passengers Seek Refuge In Toilets With Luggage

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
A video from Uttar Pradesh showcasing the chaos in an overcrowded train has sparked online concern. Passengers, faced with limited space, are seen seeking refuge in the toilets with their luggage. The viral footage highlights the challenges travelers endure, prompting discussions about safety and comfort during train journeys.

