NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Perfect Dessert For Kulfi Lovers, Indulge In Matka Kulfi Delight Wins Internet

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Follow Us
WATCH VIRAL VIDEO: A man is seen pouring milk and kulfi ingredients into a wok (kadhai), stirring until it forms a smooth, creamy mixture.After cooling, he carefully pours the mixture into tall, cylindrical molds, covers them tightly, and places them in a pot filled with ice to set.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi On Financial Injustice During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Nashik, Maharashtra
Play Icon01:09
Rahul Gandhi On Financial Injustice During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Nashik, Maharashtra
Watch: Aamir Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Kiran Rao And
Play Icon00:49
Watch: Aamir Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Kiran Rao And "Laapataa Ladies" Cast"
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Men Caught Overboarding AC Coach, Misbehaving With TTE Inside Train, Watch
Play Icon01:17
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Men Caught Overboarding AC Coach, Misbehaving With TTE Inside Train, Watch
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP
Play Icon00:34
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP
Arvind Kejriwal raises Amit Shah over CAA
Play Icon07:40
Arvind Kejriwal raises Amit Shah over CAA

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi On Financial Injustice During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Nashik, Maharashtra
play icon1:9
Rahul Gandhi On Financial Injustice During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Nashik, Maharashtra
Watch: Aamir Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Kiran Rao And
play icon0:49
Watch: Aamir Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Kiran Rao And "Laapataa Ladies" Cast"
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Men Caught Overboarding AC Coach, Misbehaving With TTE Inside Train, Watch
play icon1:17
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Men Caught Overboarding AC Coach, Misbehaving With TTE Inside Train, Watch
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP
play icon0:34
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP
Arvind Kejriwal raises Amit Shah over CAA
play icon7:40
Arvind Kejriwal raises Amit Shah over CAA