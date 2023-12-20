trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701064
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Pune Man Arrested for Harassing Korean Vlogger

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Follow Us
The man who harassed South Korean vlogger Kelly in Pune during Diwali has been arrested by Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad Police. The incident, recorded on camera, went viral on social media, prompting public outcry. The arrest underscores the authorities' swift action in addressing online harassment and ensuring the safety of content creators.

All Videos

SRK Magic Shines in Dubai
Play Icon1:2
SRK Magic Shines in Dubai
'No intention of hurting Dhankhar ji', says Kalyan Banerjee
Play Icon6:6
'No intention of hurting Dhankhar ji', says Kalyan Banerjee
Jagdeep Dhankhar makes huge remark on Mimicry Case
Play Icon3:24
Jagdeep Dhankhar makes huge remark on Mimicry Case
Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Fashion Elicits 'Main Lut Put Gya' Cheers from Fans
Play Icon0:16
Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Fashion Elicits 'Main Lut Put Gya' Cheers from Fans
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Poses with Giant King Cobra in Viral Video
Play Icon0:56
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Poses with Giant King Cobra in Viral Video

Trending Videos

SRK Magic Shines in Dubai
play icon1:2
SRK Magic Shines in Dubai
'No intention of hurting Dhankhar ji', says Kalyan Banerjee
play icon6:6
'No intention of hurting Dhankhar ji', says Kalyan Banerjee
Jagdeep Dhankhar makes huge remark on Mimicry Case
play icon3:24
Jagdeep Dhankhar makes huge remark on Mimicry Case
Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Fashion Elicits 'Main Lut Put Gya' Cheers from Fans
play icon0:16
Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Fashion Elicits 'Main Lut Put Gya' Cheers from Fans
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Poses with Giant King Cobra in Viral Video
play icon0:56
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Poses with Giant King Cobra in Viral Video