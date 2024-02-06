trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718355
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Clarifies Dog Biscuit Feeding Incident During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Rahul Gandhi addresses the viral video of him feeding a dog during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' stating, "I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, so I gave biscuits to the owner, and the dog ate from his hand." He dismisses BJP's claim about the man being a Congress worker, saying, "No, where was he a Congress worker. I don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs.

All Videos

Shailesh Kumar, AgroCorp's Vice President of Transaction Advisory, Commends Budget 2024 for Real Estate and Infrastructure Boost
Play Icon2:59
Shailesh Kumar, AgroCorp's Vice President of Transaction Advisory, Commends Budget 2024 for Real Estate and Infrastructure Boost
Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 40 Injured In Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion
Play Icon0:36
Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 40 Injured In Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion
Sreedhar Bevara, Author & CEO of BMR Innovations Management Consultancy, On Youth Empowerment and Budget Allocations for a Transformed India
Play Icon3:28
Sreedhar Bevara, Author & CEO of BMR Innovations Management Consultancy, On Youth Empowerment and Budget Allocations for a Transformed India
AAP's press conference on ED action
Play Icon15:16
AAP's press conference on ED action
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Police Probes Firing Incident During Ghazipur Procession, Sparking Public Concern
Play Icon1:1
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Police Probes Firing Incident During Ghazipur Procession, Sparking Public Concern

Trending Videos

Shailesh Kumar, AgroCorp's Vice President of Transaction Advisory, Commends Budget 2024 for Real Estate and Infrastructure Boost
play icon2:59
Shailesh Kumar, AgroCorp's Vice President of Transaction Advisory, Commends Budget 2024 for Real Estate and Infrastructure Boost
Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 40 Injured In Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion
play icon0:36
Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 40 Injured In Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion
Sreedhar Bevara, Author & CEO of BMR Innovations Management Consultancy, On Youth Empowerment and Budget Allocations for a Transformed India
play icon3:28
Sreedhar Bevara, Author & CEO of BMR Innovations Management Consultancy, On Youth Empowerment and Budget Allocations for a Transformed India
AAP's press conference on ED action
play icon15:16
AAP's press conference on ED action
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Police Probes Firing Incident During Ghazipur Procession, Sparking Public Concern
play icon1:1
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Police Probes Firing Incident During Ghazipur Procession, Sparking Public Concern