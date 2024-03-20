Advertisement
VIRAL VIDEO: Robot Dog Plays With Stray Dog At IIT Kanpur, Internet Wows

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Watch this Viral Video video, a stray dog displays curiosity towards a robot dog, observing its appearance and movements with interest. As the real dog attempts to engage the robot in play, other onlookers watch the amusing interaction unfold. Created by Muks Robotics, the robot dog was showcased at IIT Kanpur's 'Techkriti' fest. The video, shared on Instagram by Dr. Mukesh Bangar, Founder and CEO of Muks Robotics, highlights the endearing encounter between the two dogs during the event.

