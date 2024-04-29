Advertisement
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
A popular tissue bread restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, was featured in a popular Instagram video. Often called "paper bread," tissue bread is a common treat consisting of thin layers placed one on top of the other. The 'Truffle Bakery' in Seoul's Hannam-dong, known for its light and airy bread, was featured in the video. For rich flavor, they employ French Gome Butter and particular flour. The bakery serves truffle red bread, croissants, and drinks in addition to tissue bread. a result of its outstanding a following, the tissue bread often runs out by two pm.

