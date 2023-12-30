trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704336
VIRAL VIDEO : Shabnam Shaikh's Mumbai to Ayodhya Padayatra, Journey of Faith to Visit Ram Temple

Dec 30, 2023
In a compelling display of religious harmony, Shabnam Shaikh, a self-proclaimed 'Bharatiya Sanatani Muslim,' has become an internet sensation for her extraordinary Mumbai to Ayodhya padayatra. Embarking on this sacred journey with the intent to visit the revered Ram Temple, Shaikh started her pilgrimage on December 21, instantly capturing the online community's attention. Wearing a backpack and proudly waving a flag, Shaikh's videos documenting her on-foot expedition have stirred a range of reactions among netizens.

