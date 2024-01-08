trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707280
VIRAL VIDEO : Shakib Al Hasan's Election Moments Go Viral: Yawns and Uninterested Selfies Take Center Stage

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
In a seemingly early glimpse into the 204 elections in Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan took the stage during an election-related event. However, what caught everyone's attention was his uninterested demeanor when young fans approached him for selfies. The amusing moment quickly turned into an internet sensation, as the video of Shakib's nonchalant attitude spread like wildfire across social media platforms.

