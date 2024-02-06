trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718193
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Vendor's Impressive English Leaves Internet Awestruck

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
In a heartening display of self-taught linguistic prowess, a street trader has gone viral for her excellent English fluency, all achieved without formal education or books. Relying on curiosity, keen observation, willingness, and sheer communication skills, she has mastered the language. The viral video captures her discussing the impact of COVID-19 on Indian tourism while selling handbands. Watch in awe as she effortlessly communicates with perfect fluency, grammar, and punctuation.

