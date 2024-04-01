Advertisement
Viral Video: Swiggy Acknowledges Man's Unique Food Menu Analysis

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
A recent video shared by the Instagram handle @thetrickysingh has stirred conversation online. In the clip, a person displays a restaurant menu featuring various Indian food items. In the background, they voice dissatisfaction, pointing out discrepancies in pricing. Notably, they highlight the price disparity between pav bhaji and puri bhaji, suggesting an unconventional mathematical analysis to argue for fairer pricing. This thought-provoking critique has sparked discussions about pricing strategies in the restaurant industry.

