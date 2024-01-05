trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706297
VIRAL VIDEO : Teen Sensation Achieves Gaming Milestone: First Human to Beat Tetris

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
In a groundbreaking achievement, 13-year-old Willis Gibson, also known as Blue Scuti, hailing from Oklahoma, USA, has become the first human to beat Tetris on the Game Boy. The viral video documents the historic moment when Gibson reaches the Tetris kill screen, freezing the game at level 157 with a perfect score of 999999. This remarkable feat, previously accomplished only by AI, has earned the teenager three world records, solidifying his place in gaming history. | Courtesy: Willis Gibson

