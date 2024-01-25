trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714006
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Thai Man Takes a Luxurious Drive with Lion Cub in Bentley's Backseat

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Follow Us
A video posted by Bangkok Boy on X, on January 23, has triggered an official investigation against the owner of a lion cub seen chauffeured through Pattaya in a rented Bentley convertible. The caption on X user's post expresses concern over the cruelty of keeping a lion as a pet, highlighting the disturbing nature of the viral video.

All Videos

Security Forces Safely Neutralize Suspected Object in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir
Play Icon0:40
Security Forces Safely Neutralize Suspected Object in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir
NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort
Play Icon0:45
NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort
Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, on eve of Republic Day 2024
Play Icon0:40
Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, on eve of Republic Day 2024
French President Macron Engages with Students at Amber Fort, Jaipur
Play Icon0:40
French President Macron Engages with Students at Amber Fort, Jaipur
French President Emmanuel Macron Commends Rajasthani Painting Art, Engages with Artists at Jaipur's Amber Fort
Play Icon0:40
French President Emmanuel Macron Commends Rajasthani Painting Art, Engages with Artists at Jaipur's Amber Fort

Trending Videos

Security Forces Safely Neutralize Suspected Object in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir
play icon0:40
Security Forces Safely Neutralize Suspected Object in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir
NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort
play icon0:45
NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort
Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, on eve of Republic Day 2024
play icon0:40
Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, on eve of Republic Day 2024
French President Macron Engages with Students at Amber Fort, Jaipur
play icon0:40
French President Macron Engages with Students at Amber Fort, Jaipur
French President Emmanuel Macron Commends Rajasthani Painting Art, Engages with Artists at Jaipur's Amber Fort
play icon0:40
French President Emmanuel Macron Commends Rajasthani Painting Art, Engages with Artists at Jaipur's Amber Fort