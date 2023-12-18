trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700243
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Tiger Population Surges in Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve After Mining Ban

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Follow Us
In the wake of a ban on illegal mining in the sensitive zone of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), a remarkable transformation has unfolded. The prohibition has led to an expansion of lush grasslands and a surge in the population of herbivores. Notably, the tiger population in Valmiki Tiger Reserve has crossed the 50-mark in just a decade, marking a significant milestone in wildlife conservation.

All Videos

Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised: Underworld Don poisoned in Pakistan? What reports say
Play Icon16:54
Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised: Underworld Don poisoned in Pakistan? What reports say
Umesh Pal Murder Case Update: Nafees Biryani dies of cardiac arrest
Play Icon0:55
Umesh Pal Murder Case Update: Nafees Biryani dies of cardiac arrest
SIT arrests three accused over Priya Singh Case
Play Icon7:12
SIT arrests three accused over Priya Singh Case
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi Metro Fight: Raw and Rumbling - Men's WWE-Style Punches Stun Onlookers
Play Icon0:11
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi Metro Fight: Raw and Rumbling - Men's WWE-Style Punches Stun Onlookers
VIRAL VIDEO : Roadside Clash: Boys Engage in Altercation Over a Girl Outside Coaching Classes
Play Icon0:44
VIRAL VIDEO : Roadside Clash: Boys Engage in Altercation Over a Girl Outside Coaching Classes

Trending Videos

Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised: Underworld Don poisoned in Pakistan? What reports say
play icon16:54
Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised: Underworld Don poisoned in Pakistan? What reports say
Umesh Pal Murder Case Update: Nafees Biryani dies of cardiac arrest
play icon0:55
Umesh Pal Murder Case Update: Nafees Biryani dies of cardiac arrest
SIT arrests three accused over Priya Singh Case
play icon7:12
SIT arrests three accused over Priya Singh Case
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi Metro Fight: Raw and Rumbling - Men's WWE-Style Punches Stun Onlookers
play icon0:11
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi Metro Fight: Raw and Rumbling - Men's WWE-Style Punches Stun Onlookers
VIRAL VIDEO : Roadside Clash: Boys Engage in Altercation Over a Girl Outside Coaching Classes
play icon0:44
VIRAL VIDEO : Roadside Clash: Boys Engage in Altercation Over a Girl Outside Coaching Classes