VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
A viral video on social media has stirred surprise as it captures two railway employees making tea on the train floor. The clip shows a significant amount of milk heated with a water boiler in a steel container. Amidst the tea-making process, a passenger questions the scene, and the video ends abruptly. People are expressing criticism of the railway service due to the apparent lack of cleanliness during the tea preparation.

