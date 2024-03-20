Advertisement
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Delhi Boys Throwing Water Balloons On Random People, Including Women - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
This viral video from Delhi, shared by @gharkekalesh on Twitter, shows two boys throwing water balloons at random people, including women, from their car. The footage captures the chaos and surprise of pedestrians as they become unwitting targets of the prank. While some find it amusing, others raise concerns about safety and respect in public spaces.

