VIRAL VIDEO: Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, and Celebrities Demand Justice Following Shocking Pet Clinic Footage

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
A disturbing video from a pet clinic has gone viral, prompting a strong response from celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Malaika Arora. Expressing deep concern for animal welfare, these influential figures are urging swift and stringent punishment for those responsible. The viral nature of the video has intensified the call for justice, emphasizing the need for ensuring humane treatment and the well-being of animals.

