Viral Video: Wedding Ugly Drama Unfolds As Ex-Boyfriend Sneaks Into Ex-Girlfriend's Wedding And Gets Caught

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
In this viral video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter, chaos ensues as a former boyfriend attempts to sneak into his ex-girlfriend's wedding, only to be caught by family members. The dramatic scene captures the tension and emotions involved in the unexpected encounter, leaving viewers captivated by the unfolding events.

