Viral Video: Woman Exposes Scammers Pretending To Be Police Officers, Internet Applauds

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Charanjeet Kaur's viral video on Instagram reveals her confrontation with scammers posing as police officers. In the footage, she exposes the fraudulent scheme while conversing with someone on WhatsApp, depicted by a profile picture featuring two police officers. The internet applauds her for her courage and vigilance in thwarting the scam.

