VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Trolled For Ingenious 'Jugaad' Using Pressure Cooker As Iron, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Watch: The footage, shared by Shubhangi Pandit on X, showcases a woman using a hot pressure cooker to iron clothes. Watch as she skillfully heats the cooker until the whistle blows, utilizing it as an unconventional makeshift iron to press a shirt.

