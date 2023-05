videoDetails

Virat Kohli Wishes Wife Anushka Sharma On Her Birthday, Posts Adorable Pictures

| Updated: May 01, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Virat Kohli Wishes Wife Anushka Sharma On Her Birthday, Posts Adorable Pictures Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stand-in skipper Virat Kohli posted a romantic wish for his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on her 35th birthday on Monday. Kohli wrote that he loved Anushka through ‘all her madness’ and posted a series of adorable pictures of the Bollywood actress on his social media accounts.