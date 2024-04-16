Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle: Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Cricket fans are buzzing as Virat Kohli debuts a fresh hairstyle, adding a new dimension to his iconic persona. With each hairstyle change, Kohli sets trends and sparks conversations, leaving fans eager to see his latest transformation on and off the field.

All Videos

Viral Video: Barking Dogs Take Leisurely Stroll On Baghdad Airport Tarmac
Play Icon00:18
Viral Video: Barking Dogs Take Leisurely Stroll On Baghdad Airport Tarmac
Lamborghini Worth ₹1 Crore Set On Fire Over Financial Disputes, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:30
Lamborghini Worth ₹1 Crore Set On Fire Over Financial Disputes, Video Goes Viral
Shehnaaz Gill And Munawar Faruqui Set The Internet Ablaze With Their Recreation Of 'Dhup Lagdi' - Watch Now
Play Icon00:34
Shehnaaz Gill And Munawar Faruqui Set The Internet Ablaze With Their Recreation Of 'Dhup Lagdi' - Watch Now
Nora Fatehi Sets Fire In Stunning Red Dress - Watch
Play Icon00:27
Nora Fatehi Sets Fire In Stunning Red Dress - Watch
Diljit Dosanjh Gifts His Exclusive Jacket To A Die-Hard Fan; Mumbai Crowd Erupts In Excitement
Play Icon00:42
Diljit Dosanjh Gifts His Exclusive Jacket To A Die-Hard Fan; Mumbai Crowd Erupts In Excitement

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Barking Dogs Take Leisurely Stroll On Baghdad Airport Tarmac
play icon0:18
Viral Video: Barking Dogs Take Leisurely Stroll On Baghdad Airport Tarmac
Lamborghini Worth ₹1 Crore Set On Fire Over Financial Disputes, Video Goes Viral
play icon0:30
Lamborghini Worth ₹1 Crore Set On Fire Over Financial Disputes, Video Goes Viral
Shehnaaz Gill And Munawar Faruqui Set The Internet Ablaze With Their Recreation Of 'Dhup Lagdi' - Watch Now
play icon0:34
Shehnaaz Gill And Munawar Faruqui Set The Internet Ablaze With Their Recreation Of 'Dhup Lagdi' - Watch Now
Nora Fatehi Sets Fire In Stunning Red Dress - Watch
play icon0:27
Nora Fatehi Sets Fire In Stunning Red Dress - Watch
Diljit Dosanjh Gifts His Exclusive Jacket To A Die-Hard Fan; Mumbai Crowd Erupts In Excitement
play icon0:42
Diljit Dosanjh Gifts His Exclusive Jacket To A Die-Hard Fan; Mumbai Crowd Erupts In Excitement