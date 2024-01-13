trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709200
Virtual meeting of India Alliance begins

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Today I.N.D.I.A. regarding seat distribution. There will be a virtual meeting of the alliance. Besides, the name of the convener can also be announced in this meeting. However, the chances of TMC attending today's meeting are less. TMC sources say that Mamata Banerjee's program is already decided.

