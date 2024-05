videoDetails

'Vishal Aggarwal's family is related to Chhota Rajan', claims Shiv Sena leader Ajay Bhosle

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

Porsche Accident Update: Shiv Sena leader Ajay Bhosle has made a big allegation in the Pune hit and run case. He has said that builder Vishal Aggarwal's family has connections with Chhota Rajan. Ajay Bhosale has alleged that SK Agarwal, the grandfather of the minor accused in the Pune hit and run case, had given him a betel nut to kill.