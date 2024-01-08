trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707345
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vote Counting underway on Rajasthan's Karanpur Assembly Seat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Karanpur Election Result Live: Vote Counting is underway for Srikaranpur assembly seat of Ganganagar in Rajasthan. There is a direct contest between BJP's Surendra Pal Singh TT and Congress's Rupendra Singh. After the 9th round, Rupinder Singh Kunnar of Congress is leading. Kunnar got 47930 votes and BJP's Surendrapal Singh TT got 43128 more votes.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Learn English the Fun Way - Man's Hilarious 'Crash Course' on Grammar Has the Internet in Stitches.
Play Icon0:50
VIRAL VIDEO: Learn English the Fun Way - Man's Hilarious 'Crash Course' on Grammar Has the Internet in Stitches.
Maldives conflict with India can lead to a huge loss
Play Icon20:34
Maldives conflict with India can lead to a huge loss
VIRAL VIDEO: Fearless Cat Rushes to Save Dog from Coyotes, Chases Them Away,Watch the Incredible Rescue
Play Icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO: Fearless Cat Rushes to Save Dog from Coyotes, Chases Them Away,Watch the Incredible Rescue
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reaches China amid conflict with India
Play Icon1:26
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reaches China amid conflict with India
ISIS terrorists makes huge revelation after arrest
Play Icon2:39
ISIS terrorists makes huge revelation after arrest

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Learn English the Fun Way - Man's Hilarious 'Crash Course' on Grammar Has the Internet in Stitches.
play icon0:50
VIRAL VIDEO: Learn English the Fun Way - Man's Hilarious 'Crash Course' on Grammar Has the Internet in Stitches.
Maldives conflict with India can lead to a huge loss
play icon20:34
Maldives conflict with India can lead to a huge loss
VIRAL VIDEO: Fearless Cat Rushes to Save Dog from Coyotes, Chases Them Away,Watch the Incredible Rescue
play icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO: Fearless Cat Rushes to Save Dog from Coyotes, Chases Them Away,Watch the Incredible Rescue
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reaches China amid conflict with India
play icon1:26
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reaches China amid conflict with India
ISIS terrorists makes huge revelation after arrest
play icon2:39
ISIS terrorists makes huge revelation after arrest
rajasthan voting 2024,shreekaranpur vidhan sabha seat,Rajasthan Election 2023,Rajasthan news,Rajasthan Election,Rajasthan Elections 2023,Rajasthan politics,rajasthan chunav 2023,rajasthan assembly election 2024,rajasthan election news,Rajasthan elections,rajasthan opinion poll 2023,voting in rajasthan,Rajasthan Congress,rajasthan voting news,bjp vs congress in rajasthan,rajasthan election voting today,rajasthan voting live,rajasthan election 2023 date,